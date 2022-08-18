Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Softrock Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Softrock Minerals
Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Canada. The company also explores for lithium, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR located in the Charlie Lake field in the Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.
See Also
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Softrock Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softrock Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.