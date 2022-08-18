South Dakota Investment Council Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,542 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.