South Dakota Investment Council Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 694.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

