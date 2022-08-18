South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,049 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $438.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

