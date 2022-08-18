South Dakota Investment Council Sells 108,827 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,827 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 40,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,347. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

