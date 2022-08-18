South Dakota Investment Council Sells 139,299 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,299 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $30,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,642. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

