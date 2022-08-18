South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,180 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 242,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

