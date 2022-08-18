South Dakota Investment Council Trims Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Capri were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $22,719,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $17,309,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

