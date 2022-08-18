Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

