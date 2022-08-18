Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.