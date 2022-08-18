SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $31.76

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $33.28. SpartanNash shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

