SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

