SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,609,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,534,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 31,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,570. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

