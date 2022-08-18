SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,435,000 after buying an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

