Splintershards (SPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Splintershards has a market cap of $52.88 million and $1.71 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 899,716,704 coins and its circulating supply is 794,500,154 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

