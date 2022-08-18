Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Buys 4,067 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spok by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

