Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SRAD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 4,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,141. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

