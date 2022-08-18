SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

SPX Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get SPX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.