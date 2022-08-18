Standard Protocol Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $911,202.73 and $243,780.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00716650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Standard Protocol Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
