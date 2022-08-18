Standard Protocol Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $911,202.73 and $243,780.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00716650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.