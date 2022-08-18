Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,740,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $132,978,000 after buying an additional 120,076 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 327.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 350,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after buying an additional 45,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

