State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,566 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Trading Down 0.8 %

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,529. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

