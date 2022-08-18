Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush Sells 60,642 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Get Stem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stem by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stem

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.