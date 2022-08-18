Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.