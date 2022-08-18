Stock Buyback Program Announced by Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.00. The stock had a trading volume of 265,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,119. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.31. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
