Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Put Options (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,061 put options on the company. This is an increase of 279% compared to the average daily volume of 2,125 put options.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NEX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.01.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

