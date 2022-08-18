Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 30,456 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,298 put options.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIP. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.