Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Carl G. Herde Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,753 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

