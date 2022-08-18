StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 4.76. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.