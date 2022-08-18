StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Institutional Trading of US Ecology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.