StockNews.com Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.03.
Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
