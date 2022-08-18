StockNews.com Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 48,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 134,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 247,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

