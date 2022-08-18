Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

