Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

