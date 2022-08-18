Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13.

