Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

