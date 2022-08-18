Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 2,698 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,513,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

