Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NYSE MCR opened at $6.74 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

