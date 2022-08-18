Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

