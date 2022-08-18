Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

