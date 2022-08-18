Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

