Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 8,339 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.44 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.47.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

