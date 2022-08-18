Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

