Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 567,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $33.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

