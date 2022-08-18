Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

