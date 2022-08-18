Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

AMGN opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.