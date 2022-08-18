Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 1,098.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 321,430 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.