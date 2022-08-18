Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

