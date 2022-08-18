Strike (STRK) Price Hits $21.61 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Strike has a total market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.61 or 0.00092360 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,316,946 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
