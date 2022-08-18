Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance
Sun Art Retail Group stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Art Retail Group (SURRY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.