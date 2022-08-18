Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain Sells 27,391 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.31. 1,695,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,192. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$56.14 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 759.61, a current ratio of 811.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.24.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.