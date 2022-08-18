Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $34.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 44,376 shares.
RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.
In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
